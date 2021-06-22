Two-time Travelers Championship winner Stewart Cink back for 2021 tournament

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The world’s best golfers are arriving in Cromwell Tuesday, getting ready for the 2021 Travelers Championship teeing off Thursday.

Two-time champion Steward Cink is back in town. This is a special place for Cink; he got his first career start in Cromwell in 1995, fresh out of Georgia Tech. Cink then won it all in 1997 and again in 2008.

RELATED: Travelers Championship: ‘Know Before You Go’ guide

Wednesday the Celebrity Pro-Am will be played in Cromwell. We’ll have full coverage starting Wednesday on News 8 and WTNH.com.