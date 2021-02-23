U.S. Open champ Bryson DeChambeau commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

Bryson Dechambeau of USA watches his ball after teeing off on the 13th hole during round four of the Dubai Desert Classic golf tournament, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019. (AP Photo/Neville Hopwood)

HARTFORD, Conn., (WTNH) — U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has committed to play in the 2021 Travelers Championship tournament.

DeChambeau is a seven-time PGA TOUR winner who is No. 10 in this week’s Official World Golf Ranking.

It will be his sixth straight appearance, which began in 2016.

Starting with 2018, DeChambeau has had three straight top-10 finishes: T9, T8 in 2019 and T6 last year.

DeChambeau’s biggest professional victory was in 2020 at the U.S. Open, where he won his first major championship and was the only player to finish under par.

The news comes days after Dustin Johnson announced his commitment.

“Bryson has captivated the golf world by his distance off the tee and his dedication to implementing analytics and science into his golf game,” said Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube. “He consistently has been part of our field, which we always appreciate, and his results show that he’s getting quite comfortable playing our golf course.”

“We’re excited to have Bryson coming back to Connecticut, where he’s played every year since turning professional,” added Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “It’s important to us that we have the best player field possible, and Bryson gives us another top-10 player who is fun to watch.”