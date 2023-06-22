CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — As the first round of the Travelers Championship got off to a busy start on Thursday, prominent women outside of the sport also had their moment.

University of Connecticut women’s basketball Coach Geno Auriemma and award-winning journalist Katie Couric were among those who spoke during Women’s Day at the tournament.

The event was about networking and getting more women interested in golf.

“Over 7,500 women and men — men are our allies in all of this — out for networking, inspiration, aspiration,” Joan Woodward, the president of the Travelers Institute, said.

Woodward said that players talked about their motivations and leadership skills.

“It’s so important for us as women to understand our power,” she said.