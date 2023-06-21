CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — The first round of the Travelers Championship tees off Thursday in Cromwell. While the celebrity pro-am was held Wednesday, a long-time volunteer at the tournament is getting a lot of attention.

“Hi, my name is Charles Buddy Buder. I’m the co-chairman of the walking scoring committee for the 2023 Travelers Championship.”

Despite the formal introduction, everyone at the Travelers Championship knows Buder. The 72-year-old has been a volunteer at this tournament for 51 years.

Buder’s hard work has not gone unnoticed as the patriarch of this group of volunteers. At the end of last season, Buder was named the 2022 PGA TOUR Volunteer of the Year.

“To me, that award represents the Travelers Championship and all our volunteers here at the Travelers,” Buder said.

The award also came with a$10,000 donation to Buder’s charity of choice—the Hole in the Wall gang. Travelers matched the donation.

Buder was up early Wednesday morning to score the first group of the day, which featured the number one player in the world, Scottie Scheffler.

“Tournaments wouldn’t run without volunteers, whether it’s scoring, taking care of fans, basically doing anything out here, so were greatly appreciative to have their support,” Scheffler said. “Congrats to Buddy.”

After 51 years of walking this tournament, the 72-year-old has many miles on those legs, but he says he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

“And if I don’t make it as a walking scorer, there are other things that I can do to help the tournament, but definitely, my life is the Travelers Championship.”