CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Jon Rahm, the world’s No. 1 golfer, has committed to playing in next month’s Travelers Championship, tournament officials announced Wednesday.

A record $20 million purse is drawing the top golfers to Cromwell. Rahm will join Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, defending champion Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas, and Collin Morikawa.

This year, Rahm’s four PGA Tour victories have come at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express, The Genesis Invitational, and the Masters.

“We’ll have an impressive player field for fans to watch and root for, and I know a number of them will be pulling hard for Jon,” Travelers Championship Tournament Director Nathan Grube said. “We want the best in the world coming to Connecticut, and Jon has established himself at No. 1 by having an incredible year so far.”

This will be Rahm’s fourth appearance at the Travelers Championship.

A record $20 million purse is drawing the best golfers to Cromwell for the upcoming Travelers Championship.

The tournament takes place the week of June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Click here for ticket and spectator information.