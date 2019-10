(WTNH) — A chilly welcome for President Trump at Game 5 of the World Series over the weekend. This, just hours after he announced the killing of the ISIS leader.

A lot of folks in the sold out crowed booed the President when he was shown on the jumbotron.

Some fans even unfurled an ‘Impeach Trump’ sign over the railing. Others sitting behind home plate held signs that read ‘Veterans for Impeachment.’