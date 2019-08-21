Tuesday marks 50 years since Bleier was injured in Vietnam battle, went on to become Steelers legend

(WTNH) — He’s a Vietnam War Hero and a Pittsburgh Steelers legend.

August 20th marks 50 years since Rocky Bleier was injured during battle in Vietnam.

In an emotional return, ESPN brought Bleier back to the place where his Army unit was ambushed in 1969.

Bleier was shot through the thigh and suffered shrapnel damage to his foot. Doctors said he’d never play football again.

He beat the odds, became a four-time Super Bowl champion running back with those dominant Steelers teams from the 70’s.

In the award winning documentary, Bleier finds himself feeling a rush of emotions back in the fields of Vietnam. The documentary aired on ESPN the night of the anniversary.

