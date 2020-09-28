Tunxis Country Club in Farmington to hold Community Renewal Team’s annual Meals on Wheels Golf Classic

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — This Thursday, the Tunxis Country Club in Farmington will be hosting the Community Renewal Team’s annual Meals on Wheels Golf Classic. The tournament supports the Meals on Wheels program that delivers hot, nutritious meals to medically homebound seniors across central Connecticut.

“It is an opportunity for golfers to come out and have some fun during the day with us and help raise funds for a really important cause…All of the COVID protocols will be in place and will be expected…to be followed…that day,” said Communications Director of CRT Jason Black.

This will be the 19th year the CRT has done the tournament.

You can register as a foursome, or as an individual player by clicking here.