Two New Haven boxers co-headline CES fight at Foxwoods Casino

(WTNH)–New Haven’s dynamic boxing duo made it a proud night for the city on Saturday. Chad Dawson and Tramaine Williams fighting and winning on the same card at Foxwoods Casino.

They were co-headliners on the CES event.

Dawson, the former light heavyweight champ, made his return to the ring. The 36-year-old hadn’t stepped thru the ropes in two years.

As expected, he has some rust to knock off, but there were flashes of championship form.

Dawson was able to survive a knock down against Quinton Rankin, who junked the fight up a bit.

‘Bad Chad’ was able to win the 8 rounder by unanimous decision. Dawson improves to 35-5.

Dawson says he plans to be back in the ring again before the end of the year.

Another of New Haven’s world class talents, Tramaine Williams, won his fight by decision too. The 26-year-old featherweight went the distance; 10 rounds with Neil John Tabanao.

Williams was fast with his feet and his hands. He couldn’t land the knockout, but did run his record to 18-0.

Williams is drawing closer to a title fight, he just needs to stay focused. He has been as high as #3 in the WBO rankings.

Manchester’s Jose Rivera also had an impressive win Saturday night, as did Marissa Belenchia, who made her pro debut.

Notre Dame of West Haven football player Gianni Ligouri made his amauter debut, and won his three rounder by decision.