Tyler Polley scores 17 points, No. 23 UConn routs LIU 93-40

Connecticut’s Jalen Gaffney, left, drives past LIU’s Quion Burns, right, on his way to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday Nov. 17, 2021, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Paul Connors)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Tyler Polley scored 17 points and No. 23 UConn used stifling defense to rout overmatched Long Island University 93-40 on Wednesday night.

Andre Jackson scored 14 points, Jalen Gaffney and Adama Sanogo each had 11 and Tyrese Martin added 10. The Huskies (3-0) held LIU to 27% shooting and 14 field goals.

The Huskies led by 16 points at halftime and opened the second half on a 14-2 run. Isaac Kante had 16 of his 17 points in the first half for LIU, which has begun the season with three consecutive road losses.