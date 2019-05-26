UConn baseball falls to Cincinnati in 22-5 rout, awaits NCAA Tournament status

Over the last few days, it looks like Jim Penders’s UConn baseball team has solidified a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

To make it official, the team could have made it by beating Cincinnati in Sunday’s American Athletic Conference Finals.

However, UConn was on the losing end of a rout, falling 22-5.

But hopefully, on Monday, the Huskies will get the NCAA call.

