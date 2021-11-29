UConn basketball star Paige Bueckers becomes first college athlete to sign deal with Gatorade

(WTNH) — UConn Huskies women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers is now the first-ever college athlete to sign a Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deal with Gatorade.

The sports drink company announced Monday they have signed a multi-year deal with Bueckers – Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year 2020-21 – to its roster of athletes which includes greats like Serena Williams, Sydney McLaughlin, and Elena Delle Donne.

The company says it already has “deep ties to college athletics” and their partnership with Bueckers will drive impact on the women’s game.

A point guard. A leader. A Bucket 🪣 And now, the newest member of the Gatorade Family. Welcome to the squad @paigebueckers1 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/of4C0uMAPc — Gatorade (@Gatorade) November 29, 2021

Paige Bueckers said of her new partnership with Gatorade, “It was a blessing to win Gatorade Player of the Year in high school, and now it’s truly surreal to be an official member of the Gatorade Family. I know this is just the beginning of our partnership and can’t wait to get to work with Gatorade to drive impact in the community and on the women’s game.”