UConn Board of Trustees votes to rejoin the Big East

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)– The University of Connecticut is heading back to the Big East.

UConn’s Board of Trustees approves the resolution to leave the AAC and rejoin the Big East Conference.

Heading back to the Big East – UConn’s Board of Trustees approves resolution to leave the AAC and re-join the Big East Conference. pic.twitter.com/XUkBsntvsN — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 26, 2019

The university voted on the move at Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.

The Big East school president voted Monday to invite UConn.

The Big East tentatively scheduled a news conference at noon on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. That is where we anticipate the league will welcome back UConn to the conference.

The Big East has already invited UConn to join. It’s not quite as simple as just saying yes, however.

There’s an agreement UConn signed that says if it wants to leave the AAC, it has to pay a $10 million exit fee, as well as give the conference 27 months notice.

That would take us to the end of September in 2021. However, things like that can be negotiated.

Another big question is what will happen to UConn’s football team? The Big East no longer has football, so Randy Edsall’s team would have to join another conference on its own, or go independent.

The Big East is a basketball- centered conference, but Women’s coach Geno Auriemma is already warning that the competition will not be as strong as it was before the conference broke up. Still, going back to the Big East has bipartisan support in Hartford, and it seems like a way to help slumping attendance at basketball games.

The Huskies will spend at least another season on the American Athletic Conference before any move.

