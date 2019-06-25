UConn Board of Trustees to vote on move to the Big East

(WTNH)–We could find out as early as Thursday if UConn is officially returning to the Big East.

The university is now confirming to News 8 that they will vote on the move at Wednesday morning’s meeting of the Board of Trustees.

The Big East school president voted Monday to invite UConn.

The Big East tentatively scheduled a news conference at noon on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. That is where we anticipate the league will welcome back UConn to the conference.

The Huskies will spend at least another season on the American Athletic Conference before any move.

