ALBANY, N.Y. (WTNH) — Husky fans cheered the University of Connecticut men’s basketball team on as they took on Iona University Friday evening in the NCAA Tournament.

Fans were in Albany, New York, to show their support in the first round — even battling the rain.

“Ready to watch a big W,” said Chad Spiller, who traveled from Stamford for the game.

Alumni were ready for the team’s first championship since 1999.