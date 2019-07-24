Breaking News
UConn football team hoping linebacker Thomas will be cleared to play this season

Sports

by: Sports Team 8

(WTNH)–On July 31st, the UConn football team will hit the practice field to get ready for their season opener on August 29th against Wagner.

Senior linebacker Eli Thomas will be there with his teammates but he still hasn’t been cleared to play.

Thomas suffered a stroke last fall and his trying to work his back to the field. It’s been a long road to recovery and Thomas is just grateful for the chance to be with his team again.

“I’m gonna take it day by day,” Thomas said. “I’m not even worried about the decision, they’re either gonna let me play or not. I can only control what I can control, so that’s what it is.”

Randy Edsall, UConn football head coach said, “If he never plays another down of football, he’s impacted this program tremendously without even stepping on the field that much.”

