UConn Huskies among NCAA games to be hosted by Hartford Yard Goats this spring

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats announced Wednesday that the team will host six dates at Dunkin’ Donuts Park this spring featuring local NCAA baseball teams.

The UConn Huskies will play two of those games – hosting the Houston Cougars and the Tulane Green Wave – both are conference opponents.

The University of Hartford will host five of those games, including a matchup with the Fairfield Stags in late April.

Tickets will go on sale Friday on the Yard Goats website, over the phone, or at the Dunkin’ Donuts Park box office.