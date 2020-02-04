 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

UConn Huskies coach, Geno Auriemma, honors Kobe Bryant at game against Oregon

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, honored his long-time friend, legend Kobe Bryant at a Huskies game vs. Oregon Monday night.

RELATED: ‘We are completely devastated’: Vanessa Bryant breaks silence, honors Kobe and Gianna in Instagram post

Auriemma sported a #8 Bryant jersey from the sidelines of a sold-out game at Gampel Pavillion as he coached the lady Huskies.

Connecticut’s team ultimately lost the game, but it was the tribute to Kobe – or Mamba as his friends and family called him – that took the night.

On twitter, the Huskies writing “One G.O.A.T. honors another. #MambaForever”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss