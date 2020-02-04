UConn Huskies coach, Geno Auriemma, honors Kobe Bryant at game against Oregon

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball coach, Geno Auriemma, honored his long-time friend, legend Kobe Bryant at a Huskies game vs. Oregon Monday night.

Auriemma sported a #8 Bryant jersey from the sidelines of a sold-out game at Gampel Pavillion as he coached the lady Huskies.

Connecticut’s team ultimately lost the game, but it was the tribute to Kobe – or Mamba as his friends and family called him – that took the night.

On twitter, the Huskies writing “One G.O.A.T. honors another. #MambaForever”