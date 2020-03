FORT WORTH, Texas (WTNH) — The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday that the men’s basketball tournament scheduled to start Thursday will not be played due to concerns about the spread of Coronavirus.

A statement on the cancellation of the 2020 Men's Basketball Championship. pic.twitter.com/qfWHYhAy9g — American MBB (@American_MBB) March 12, 2020

The UConn men were scheduled to face Tulane in their first matchup in the tournament which will not be played.