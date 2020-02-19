Akok Akok’s surgery to repair Achilles tendon torn during Sunday’s game was a ‘success,’ UConn says

Connecticut’s Akok Akok (23) reacts while tended to by head trainer James Doran in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Memphis, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn freshman forward Akok Akok underwent surgery on Tuesday evening to repair the ruptured left Achilles tendon he suffered in Sunday’s game against Memphis.

According to the Asst. Director Athletic Communications, Phul Chardis, the surgery went well, and Akok is resting.

He is expected to return to campus on Wednesday, where his recovery and rehabilitation will be monitored by the UConn medical and athletic training staff.

Akok, 23, will be out for the rest of the season.

UConn went on to win the game 64-61.