Arbitrator rules UConn coach Kevin Ollie improperly fired

FILE – Connecticut head coach Kevin Ollie calls out to his team during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Stony Brook in Hartford, Conn., in this Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017, file photo. A new basketball league for elite high school players is building a state-of-the-art facility in Atlanta. Overtime Elite announced Wednesday, May 19, 2021, it’s constructing a 103,000-square-foot complex where players will train, study and compete. Last month, the league hired a head coach in Kevin Ollie, who led Connecticut to a national title in 2014. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — An arbitrator has ruled that UConn improperly fired former men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and must pay him more than $11 million, Ollie’s lawyer said.

Attorney Jacques Parenteau called the decision from arbiter Mark Irvings a “total vindication” for Ollie, who was fired in March 2018 after the school reported numerous NCAA violations in his program.

The school did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Parenteau said UConn has 10 business days to comply with the arbitration order.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

