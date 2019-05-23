Auriemma talks recruiting challenges with transfer portal

Breaking News
Family of missing New Canaan mother releases new statement 90 days after disappearance
The NCAA has made it easy for student athletes to change schools.

The fairly new transfer portal, which is less than a year old, has brought free agency to college athletics.

Patience is becoming a lost art as kids look for greener grass.

At the D1-level of college hoops, hundreds of kids from 350 schools have jumped into the portal, ready to play somewhere else.

For Hall of Famer and 11-time national champion Geno Auriemma, it’s a new challenge for all programs and all sports.

