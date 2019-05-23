Auriemma talks recruiting challenges with transfer portal

The NCAA has made it easy for student athletes to change schools.

The fairly new transfer portal, which is less than a year old, has brought free agency to college athletics.

Patience is becoming a lost art as kids look for greener grass.

At the D1-level of college hoops, hundreds of kids from 350 schools have jumped into the portal, ready to play somewhere else.

For Hall of Famer and 11-time national champion Geno Auriemma, it’s a new challenge for all programs and all sports.

