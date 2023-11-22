STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn women’s basketball junior Azzi Fudd is out for the rest of the 2023-24 season after she tore her ACL in practice Tuesday, Nov. 14, UConn announced Wednesday.

“We’re all just so upset for Azzi,” Geno Auriemma said in a release “She worked hard to be healthy for this season, and it’s unfortunate when you put in a lot of hard work and have a setback like this. Azzi loves the game and works tirelessly. I’m confident she’ll rehab with the same work ethic and come back better than ever. We’ll obviously miss her presence on the court, but Azzi will continue to be a great teammate and important part of this team this season. Our program will support Azzi through her recovery however we can.”

Fudd will have surgery at UConn Health at a later date.