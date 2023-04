STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn mens basketball team took home the NCAA Championship title on Monday night, and the win is being celebrated across the country.

New York City’s iconic Empire State Building displayed blue and white lights on its tower to commemorate UConn after the game.

UConn beat San Diego State with a 76 to 59 victory; this marks the team’s fifth national title since 1999.