Bouknight returning to UConn for 2020-21 Season

Connecticut’s James Bouknight during UConn’s men’s and women’s basketball teams annual First Night celebration in Storrs, Conn, Conn., Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn announced Sunday that freshman guard James Bouknight will return to the Huskies for the 2020-21 season, after letting a Sunday deadline to declare himself eligible for the 2020 NBA Draft to pass.

Bouknight averaged 13 points and 4.1 rebounds last season, becoming just the 20th UConn freshman to score 300-plus points. In UConn’s last 13 games, during which the Huskies went 9-4, he averaged 17.1 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Bouknight was named the American Conference Player of the Week once and Freshman of the Week twice.