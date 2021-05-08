COVID-19 vaccines offered at UConn graduation ceremonies Saturday

UConn Huskies

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Community Health Center Inc. (CHC) in partnership with the State of Connecticut offered COVID-19 vaccines at UConn commencement ceremonies Saturday.

CHC offered a drive-thru vaccination clinic to UConn grads, families, and friends attending commencement ceremonies. The CHC has designated two lanes as “UConn Fast Vax” lanes.

Mark Masselli, the President & CEO of Community Health Center, Inc. told News 8 Saturday, “The graduates really can set an example for their younger brothers and sisters — sometimes for their parents, right? And we just hosted all of the CREC high schools and the East Hartford high schools here. And they just didn’t show up — they came enthusiastic.”

The shots were available next door to Rentschler Field at CHC’s mass vaccination drive-thru site at the Pratt & Whitney runway in East Hartford.

The Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines were offered at the clinic.

They will be available Sunday-Wednesday this week alongside each of the commencement ceremonies scheduled for UConn.

