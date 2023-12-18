WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The CT Lottery is partnering with the University of Connecticut to launch a new $5 scratch ticket.

The new ticket, Husky Hoops, boasts more than $3.5 million in cash prizes with the top prize being $50,000. Residents of Connecticut can also have a chance to win and attend select men’s and women’s basketball games through social media and radio promotions.

The limited-edition ticket will be available at over 2,800 retailers across the state and will feature iconic UConn images that will nod to the women’s and men’s titles over the last several decades.