Edsall speaks to media for first time after UConn Big East announcement

NEWPORT, R.I. (WTNH)–While the University of Connecticut continues to negotiate its way out of the American Athletic Conference, UConn head football coach Randy Edsall is trying to get his team ready for the 2019 season.

So what now for the UConn football program? That was the big question at the American Athletic conference’s media day in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Huskies once again picked last in the conference but everyone wanted to talk to coach Randy Edsall about his plans for the future of his program.

“There’s things that come up that you can’t control so why worry about it, you know i’ve been there done it,” Edsall said. “I’m just gonna focus on what we can control and what we want to do with the program and you know, i know what to do, other people don’t know what to do.”

Edsall met the media for the first time since his school announced last month that they are leaving the American and heading back to the Big East.

Edsall would not talk about the future plans for his school but says the past and original build up of this program 20 years ago will be helpful in getting the Huskies through this period of uncertainty.

As for the players, they believe the future of UConn football is bright and conference affiliation is not a worry.

As for the UConn football team on the field—they won just one game last year and they have a lot of work ahead of them, they open the season on August 29th against Wagner.