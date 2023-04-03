UConn fans take down a lamppost after the team’s victory on Monday, April 3, 2023.

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — It was a bit of March Madness in April late Monday and early Tuesday morning on the University of Connecticut’s campus in Storrs as Huskies cheered their team on to victory in the NCAA Tournament.

About 10,000 people were in the Gampel Pavilion on campus to watch the game. Police were across the Storrs campus, keeping an eye on the crowds.

By about midnight, fans had smashed out windows and taken down lampposts. Students had also stolen signs and climbed on buildings.

People could be seen being taken into police custody at about 12:30 a.m.

The university and the university’s safety department issued a message on social media reminding students that celebrations should stay safe, responsible and respectful. One decision, the university wrote, shouldn’t impact their time at UConn.

During the last championship title in 2014, the festivities turned unsafe, with cars overturned, windows broken and lampposts dismantled.

Leaders across the state joined in the celebrations virtually, with Gov. Ned Lamont tweeting out “So proud of this team.”

And, as Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin wrote, “Refused to talk about this all day…but time to start planning a parade.

The Empire State Building was lit blue and white in the university’s honor.

Students and the general public can visit uconnhuskies.com to claim tickets to a welcome home rally at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Gampel Pavilion. Doors will open at 4 p.m.