STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Fans across Connecticut are celebrating the UConn men’s basketball team heading to the Final Four.

The Huskies will take on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday night in Houston at 8:49 p.m. ET.

Fans gathered outside Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center at 4 p.m. Wednesday to send the team to Houston.

News 8’s Bob Wilson was there in the middle of the excitement — watch below.

If you can’t make it to the game in Houston, UConn is hosting a free watch party at Gampel Pavilion on Saturday. Doors open at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are available online on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

Stay with News 8 as we follow the Huskies to Houston. John Pierson and Erik Dobratz will have live coverage starting Friday.