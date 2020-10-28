First 5 Big East games for UConn Men’s Basketball team announced

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The UConn Men’s Basketball team is headed back to the Big East Conference, following a seven-year absence.

The Huskies announced it will host St. John’s at Gampel Pavilion to start the season on Friday, Dec. 11. 31 years ago, UConn hosted St. John’s in the first-ever Big East Conference basketball game played at Gampel.

The regular season is starting earlier to allow for postponements and reschedules that might happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here is UConn’s December schedule for the 2020-2021 Big East Conference:

Friday, Dec. 11 St. John’s (Gampel Pavilion)

Sunday, Dec. 13 at Georgetown (McDonough Arena)

Thursday, Dec. 17 at Providence (Alumni Hall)

Sunday, Dec. 20 Creighton (Gampel Pavilion)

Wednesday, Dec. 23 at DePaul (TBA)

There are 15 more Big East games to come, as well as UConn’s non-conference season schedule. Information on those games will be announced at a later date.

The Associated Press reported Villanova is the pick to win the Big East again, according to the league’s coaches. UConn was predicted to come in fourth.

Sophomore guard James Bouknight was named to the preseason all-conference second team.