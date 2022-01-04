Friday’s UConn women’s basketball game at Villanova canceled

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The BIG EAST Conference canceled UConn women’s basketball upcoming game against Villanova, which was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 7.

Officials said it was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within UConn’s program. The BIG EAST previously canceled three UConn games over COVID-19 concerns in the program, including Wednesday’s game at Georgetown.

The Dec. 29 game against Marquette in Hartford was canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the Golden Eagles’ program. The Dec. 1 game against DePaul in Chicago was also canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the Huskies program.

According to the BIG EAST cancellation policy, the conference office will attempt to reschedule the game following the parameters of the policy.

UConn’s next scheduled game is Sunday, Jan. 9, vs. Creighton at Gampel Pavilion.