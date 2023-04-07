HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Funds for the University of Connecticut 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Champions was quickly raised for their parade, happening on Saturday, April 8.

In less than three days, the Hartford Business Improvement District secured the funding and services needed to coordinate the events.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. at the Connecticut State Capitol Building, and will be followed at noon by a rally on Trumbull Street in front of the XL Center.

In previous years, this event was produced by the Hartford Business Improvement District in collaboration with the State of Connecticut and City of Hartford, as well as a number of civic and business organizations.

There are a wide range of costs and services associated with an event of this size that include:

police, fire and ambulance services

public works and sanitation

staging and production for the rally

permits and insurance

labor hours for event set-up, management and take-down.

No state or city funding is used.

The following businesses are contributing funds to the 2023 celebration:

Mohegan Sun

UConn Health

Eversource

Bear’s Smokehouse Barbecue

LAZ Parking

Hartford HealthCare

Key Bank

Coca-Cola

New England Honda

Powerstation Events

Hartford Distributors, Inc.

PeoplesBank

CT Realtors

CT Army National Guard

Fine Fettle Dispensary

Two Roads Brewing

Miller Lite

Delta Dental

The following are providing substantial in-kind services:

Manafort Brothers

The Hartford Courant

Mitchell Auto Group

XL Color

DATTCO

Dunkin’ Donuts

XL Center

Peter Pan Bus Lines

Parade Route: The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m., stepping off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity St. and Elm St.

From there, it will proceed north on Trinity St., go through the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch, turns right (east) onto Jewell St., turns left (north) onto Trumbull St., and ends at the intersection of Asylum St. and Trumbull St.

Spectator Parking: All Hartford Parking Authority, most Propark and LAZ Parking managed properties in the vicinity of the parade route will be $5.

As always, on-street parking is free on Saturday.

Note that on-street parking along the parade route and near the rally will be off-limits to facilitate event viewing.