STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — All eyes (and search histories) are on the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball team as it prepares to take on the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday in Houston.

More than half of states were Googling UConn more often than any other men’s basketball team, according to data from Google Trends.

The searches were mostly split along the geographical middle of the country, with the San Diego State Aztecs dominating searches to the west, while UConn had a firm hold to the east.

Of the teams, 32 states were asking about UConn, 12 asked about San Diego State Aztecs, four for Florida Atlantic Owls and two states were searching for the Miami Hurricanes.

Fans gave UConn a grand send-off on Wednesday, gathering and cheering outside the Werth Family UConn Basketball Champions Center.

And, despite a loss in the Sweet 16, national interest in the UConn women’s basketball team was high this season. The Huskies won Google’s own March Madness bracket, which pitted teams against each other by analyzing search results.