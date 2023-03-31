STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont has proclaimed “Husky Weekend” in Connecticut, to honor the University of Connecticut (UConn) Men’s Basketball Team.

Governor Ned Lamont announced Thursday, that he is proclaiming Friday, March 31, through Monday, April 3, as “Husky Weekend” in the State of Connecticut, in recognition of the UConn men’s basketball team for playing in the NCAA Final Four tournament on Saturday night.

He is urging all Connecticut residents to show their Husky pride this weekend by wearing UConn Huskies gear, wearing blue and white, and displaying UConn flags and signs.

“The Huskies are the most energetic team in the country, and their determination and dedication this season has no doubt inspired a whole new generation of young basketball fans, especially here in Connecticut,” Governor Lamont said. “I am particularly proud of these student athletes for the professionalism they have shown both on and off the court.”

“Our Huskies remain unstoppable,” Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz said. “Every time they’ve stepped onto the court this season, they’ve made Connecticut proud. Whether on the court or in the classroom, the Huskies are known for unwavering determination and grit.

I know I’ll be proudly wearing my UConn gear and I hope everyone throughout the state will show their support with their blue and white. We wish them all the best of luck this weekend. Let’s go Huskies!”

UConn is scheduled to play the Miami Hurricanes in the Final Four on Saturday at 8:49 p.m.