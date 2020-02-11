 

Harris, No. 1 South Carolina win first ever over UConn 70-52

by: Associated Press

(AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston controlled the middle and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies, 70-52, Monday night.

The Gamecocks came in 0-8 all-time against UConn, seven of those defeats with national championship coach Dawn Staley in charge. But South Carolina took control immediately with its suffocating defense, limiting the Huskies to 1-of-16 shooting in first quarter.

Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with a career-high 28 points. South Carolina has won 17 straight games.

