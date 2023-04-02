STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a March Madness full of Cinderella stories — and bracket busters.

This year was the first Final Four ever without any of the top three seed teams making the cut, according to data from the NCAA. And, as the University of Connecticut’s men’s basketball teams advances to the final against San Diego State University, it’s a matchup that few brackets saw coming.

Only 1.18% of brackets had SDSU in the Final Four, according to the NCAA. However, 9.86% of brackets picked UConn as their West region winner.

In the West region, 30.36% of brackets had Gonzaga advancing to the Final Four. The second pick was 29.62% for Kansas and then 22.77% for UCLA.

When it came to a top winner, only 2.08% of brackets chose the Huskies to take the championship home. The UConn men have won four national titles to date. If it beats SDSU, the team will have its fifth NCAA Tournament win under three different coaches since 1999.

Houston was chosen the most often to be the champion, according to the NCAA.

The Huskies have had an average margin of victory of more than 22 points in the tournament, according to the NCAA. The record is 23.75, set by UCLA in 1967.

For the South region, 52.18% of brackets chose Alabama for the Final Four. Purdue was the most popular in the East, at 32.64%. Houston topped Final Four picks for the Midwest, with 49.65% of brackets.

Excitement for the game is high, with the UConn vs. Miami game coming in as the third-most Googled term on Saturday, beating out Palm Sunday.

The championship game will be played at 9:20 p.m. on Monday.