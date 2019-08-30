Huskies victorious against Wagner for 2019 home opener

(WTNH) — The UConn football team kicked off its 2019 campaign on a high note.

Last year, the Huskies got off on the wrong foot losing to Central Florida on Opening night. Taking on Wagner Thursday evening wasn’t easy, but it was a success.

In the 1st quarter new quarterback Mike Beaudry gets to the outside, and the big QB takes it in, score is 7-0 UConn.

Clayton Harris hit a 3 yard field goal to make it 10-0 at the half. At the 3rd quarter, Beaudry makes a mistake in the fourth down; he is picked off by Myron Morris. 71 yards later, we have a game at 10-7 UConn.

Uconn would get that touchdown, Kevin Mensah up the middle. He powers his way into the end zone 4 yards for the score of 17-7 Uconn.

The UConn defense has its moments; Lwal Uguak with the sack.

But Wagner would cut it to 17-7. The speedy Art Thompkins will untie it with a touchdown 24-14 UConn. They go on to win it 24-21.

UConn gets back at it a week from Saturday when Illinois comes to town.

