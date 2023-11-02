STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Excitement is building as the UConn men’s and women’s basketball teams return to action. From the coaches to the star players, Sports Team 8 looks at what’s in store for the 2023-24 season.

Dan Hurley got his national championship last year, and Geno Auriemma wants to get his 12th this season. Both teams appear to have all the pieces to make runs at the Final Four and add a couple more banners.

Sports Team 8’s John Pierson and Erik Dobratz host Husky Hoops. Watch it in its entirety in the video above.