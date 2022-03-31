NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the UConn women’s basketball team playing in the Final Four Friday night in Minneapolis, the governor has proclaimed this weekend “Husky Weekend.”

Gov. Ned Lamont proclaimed Friday, April 1, through Sunday, April 3, as “Husky Weekend” and urged all Connecticut residents to show their Husky pride by wearing UConn Huskies gear, displaying UConn flags and signs, and wearing blue and white.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd are among the players expected to speak to the media Thursday afternoon. News 8 will stream their remarks in the video players below.

Head coach Geno Auriemma will also speak to the media. News 8 will stream his remarks in the video player below.

“The Huskies have been nothing short of inspirational and I am incredibly thrilled that they will be representing Connecticut on a national stage this weekend,” Lamont said. “These student athletes have represented UConn with integrity, character, and competitive excellence both on and off the court and are inspiring many young basketball fans who want to follow in their footsteps

The UConn women’s team will play in its 14th straight Final Four when they take on Stanford at 9:30 p.m. Friday.