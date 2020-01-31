Lister takes leave, Elliott to return as fill-in UConn coach

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn has announced that assistant women’s basketball coach Jasmine Lister has taken a leave of absence from the team and will be replaced by former assistant Jamelle Elliott.

The school says Lister, who is in her second year as an assistant coach, is on leave for personal reasons.

The 27-year-old former Vanderbilt star has been missing from the bench since UConn lost to Baylor on Jan. 9.

Elliott is an associate athletic director at UConn and was a member of Geno Auriemma’s staff from 1998-2009. She played on UConn’s first national championship team in 1995.