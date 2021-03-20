March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

UConn Huskies

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut Men’s basketball team faced Maryland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, and many fans headed to their favorite local spot to cheer on the seventh-seeded Huskies.

With March Madness in full swing, News 8 went to Bobby V’s in Windsor Locks to see fans gather to cheer on the Huskies, as it was expected across the state.

Fans were hoping the Huskies can get past the 10-seed Maryland Terps, but unfortunately, it did not go as planned. But either way, it’s a win for businesses.

This comes one day after restaurants got the green light from Governor Ned Lamont to go back to 100% capacity, but COVID protocols are still in effect. At Bobby V’s, the General Manager said their phones have been ringing off the hook, with many people making reservations for game night.

“We’re just very excited to have people out enjoying food, beers, and having a good time here. We’re looking forward to this weekend and next weekend, as well,” said General Manager Daniel Hall.

But, even with full capacity, that number sits at about 30% at Bobby V’s to make sure everyone is distant and safe.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

News /

‘Just hang in there, you’ll find a slot in the next few days’: Connecticut’s status in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

News /

Hartford Public Schools announces Teacher of the Year nominees for 2021

News /

Restaurants, gyms taking the extra mile to ensure COVID safety as they prepare for full capacity openings on Friday

News /

Restaurants, gyms taking the extra mile to ensure COVID safety as they prepare for full capacity openings on Friday

News /

Scuffle over school funding ensues following New Britian State of the City address

News /
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss