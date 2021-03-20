March Madness ends for UConn Men’s basketball

(WTNH) — March Madness has been cut off for the Huskies. The UConn Men’s basketball team saw a loss against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament Saturday evening, with a final score of 63-54.

RELATED: March Madness brings locals to favorite spots to watch UConn game day after COVID restrictions ease

63-54 final. Season over for UConn. — Erik Dobratz (@Erikd25) March 21, 2021

Before taking on the Terrapins, UConn was in the seventh-seed. The Huskies now have to regroup and see who comes back next season.

The University of Hartford men’s basketball team also made it to the first round of the NCAA Tournament but took defeat against First-seed Baylor, 79-55 on Friday.

The NCAA Tournament is taking place at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.