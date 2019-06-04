McCusker’s 2-run double lifts Oklahoma St. over UConn 3-1

Breaking News
24-year-old victim dies after shooting incident in New Haven
by: The Associated Press

Posted:
Carson McCusker’s two-run double broke a sixth-inning tie and sent Oklahoma State to a 3-1 win over Connecticut in the NCAA Oklahoma City regional on Monday night.

The No. 9 national seed Cowboys (39-19) advance to the best-of-three super regionals this weekend at No. 8 Texas Tech. UConn (39-25) had won three straight elimination games before their season-ending loss.

Joe Lienhard (4-1) allowed one run on five hits and a walk in six innings. Peyton Battenfield pitched three innings of no-hit relief for his fifth save.

UConn’s Anthony Prato singled in a run to open the scoring in the fifth, but the Cowboys evened it in the bottom half against Caleb Wurster. McCusker delivered his go-ahead double off CJ Dandeneau (4-2).

The Cowboys are in super regionals for the first time since 2016.

