Nelson-Ododa leads No. 3 UConn over Georgetown 72-41

STORRS, Conn. (AP/WTNH) — After toughing out a six-point win at 25th ranked Tennessee, the 3rd ranked UConn Women’s Basketball team got back to Big East play, hosting Georgetown at Gampel Pavilion.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead No. 3 UConn to a 72-41 win over Georgetown.

Christyn Williams added 17 points, Aubrey Griffin scored 15 and Evina Westbrook added 13 points and nine assists.

The undefeated Huskies, coming off a road win over rival Tennessee, cruised despite sitting two key players, guards Paige Bueckers and Anna Makurat, with injuries.

Freshman Kelsey Ransom scored 13 points and Yasmin Ott had 10 for Georgetown (1-5, 1-5).

UConn scored 29 points off of 22 Georgetown turnovers.

With the Providence game Tuesday postponed, the Huskies’ next game is at Arkansas on Thursday.