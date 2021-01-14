New hot sauce challenge spreading among UConn fans helping Connecticut kids

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — UConn fans are heating up, so why are they downing spoonfuls of hot sauce on social media?

“Best part is that, at this point, it’s not just pure madness, it’s all going to a good cause,” said UConn fan Bryan Jackson.

That cause is the Husky Ticket Project. The mission: getting underprivileged kids in the stands at UConn football and basketball games…well, when the world opens back up.

The Hot Sauce Challenge all started during that Marquette game back in January; the Huskies were down by 18.

Then, according to Kevin Soloman, “Penfield, on Twitter posted ‘if UConn comes back, I will take a shot of hot sauce.'”

And then what happened? Jackson ate his words and ate hot sauce.

But now, each spicy spoonful has taken on a new meaning.

Soloman said, “If we can get five dollars for every hot sauce shot that fans are taking, maybe we do this all season, maybe we can raise $5,000, and I actually thought that was a lofty goal.”

They’ve surpassed that, and then some; The Husky Ticket Project is on track to bring in $15,000. Some big names across the UConn universe have joined it. Kevin says there are more to come, so stay tuned.

“They are very wild on Twitter but they are also super generous and the support that we’ve gotten, we’re gonna be able to continue to grow our organization,” Soloman said. “This is our third year that we’ve been doing this the Husky Ticket project, we’re expecting this year to be our biggest year yet, even without any fans in the stands.