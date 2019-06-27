UConn officially rejoins the Big East; announcement made at MSG

NEW YORK (WTNH) — The Big East officially welcomed UConn back to the conference on Thursday.

A whole lot of fans are happy about that.

“I hope some of the magic still exists, times have a way of changing, you know, but I think we can rekindle some of that,” UConn head coach Geno Auriemma said.

The Big East Commissioner and Uconn’s president held a news conference at Madison Square Garden, down in the Big Apple, to make the announcement.

The school’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to accept an invitation to move its basketball and most other athletic teams from the American Athletic Conference.

They are expected to be back in the Big East at the start of the 2020 – 2021 academic year.