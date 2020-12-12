No. 3 UConn debuts with 79-23 rout of UMass-Lowell

UConn Huskies

by: The Associated Press

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Freshman Paige Bueckers scored 17 points in her UConn debut, leading the third-ranked Huskies to a 79-23 victory over UMass-Lowell. Bueckers, last year’s national high school player of the year, added nine rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 12 points and nine rebounds. Christyn Williams added 10 points and seven boards for UConn.

Denise Solis finished with 11 points for UMass-Lowell, which was held to just five baskets on 32 shots.

The Huskies were playing their first game of the season after having four contests canceled or postponed because of coronavirus-related issues.

