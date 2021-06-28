Parents, students threaten to sue UConn over COVID vaccination mandate

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Some parents and students are threatening to file a lawsuit against the University of Connecticut (UConn) over COVID-19 policies for the upcoming fall semester.

At the beginning of June, UConn announced that all students will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine leading up to the fall 2021 semester. This decision was unanimously voted on by the UConn Board of Trustees.

Following this announcement, The Board of Regents for High Education (BOR) voted at the end of June to require all students who attend Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

While these policies contain processes for students to request vaccine exemptions for medical or non-medical reasons, some parents and students still feel this mandate is unlawful.

The Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc. has sent a letter to the current and interim Presidents of the University of Connecticut, Dr. Katsouleas and Dr. Agwunobi, on behalf of these parents, demanding that the university withdraw their vaccination policy.

“Federal law states COVID-19 vaccines cannot be mandated under emergency use authorization (EUA),” said Ryan McLane, an attorney from the Family Freedom Endeavor, Inc. McLane asserts that this policy goes against student’s Constitutional rights.

The students and parents say they’ll sue if the policy isn’t withdrawn by Friday.

UConn says a poll of students found the vast majority said they are willing and want to receive the vaccine and would support a mandate.