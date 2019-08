(WTNH) — The start of the UConn Football season is just over two weeks away, and with the graduation of quarterback David Pindell, there will be a new starter behind center.

Among those with a shot at the number one spot is redshirt freshman Steven Krajewski from Georgia. The 6′ 4”, 205 pounder has looked good early for the Huskies. This is his second year in the program, and Steven is getting this college thing down.

The 2019 season begins August 29th against Wagner at Rentschler Stadium.